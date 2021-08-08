Costco Has Finally Restocked This Popular Snack

When Costco shoppers love a product, they ​really​ love it. In fact, it's common for Costco members to frantically turn to social media when their favorite items are MIA. Likewise, when one of those products makes a comeback, you can be sure that someone will post about it on a social media platform.

Such is the case with Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs, a cult-favorite snack that was previously out of stock at Costco. According to a Reddit post by user @PedestrianMyDarling, the product is back on shelves at a Costco in Los Angeles. The title of the post reads, "They're baaaaaaaack."

In the comments section, a Reddit user said, "I haven't been able to find them at Costco in over a year." However, another user replied that the snack was always in stock at their Costco warehouse, suggesting the product was only missing from certain locations.

Also, the photo in the Reddit post only shows one flavor — vegan white cheddar — so it's unclear if other flavors are being sold at Costco. The product isn't currently available on the Costco website, but hopefully that will change soon.

If you haven't been able to find Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs at your local warehouse, there's a chance that they're finally back. As always, the best way to know for sure is to call your local Costco.

Where else can you buy Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs?

If you can't find Hippeas on your next Costco jaunt, fear not. The brand is sold at other retailers, including Target and CVS. It's also available at some health food stores. To find a specific retailer in your area, use the store locator tool on the Hippeas website.

Hippeas snacks are also available via online retailers, like Amazon and LuckyVitamin, so there are plenty of ways to get your hands on the snack.