This Inside-Out Egg Hack Will Make Your Omelets Deliciously Crispy

When it comes to breakfast, you can't go wrong with a classic omelet. It's one of those foods that you can cook on repeat and never get tired of, thanks to the endless filling possibilities. But if you're stuck in a rut and looking for something new, it might be time to try a delightfully crispy inside-out omelet.

Advertisement

In a popular TikTok video, user @feelgoodfoodie demonstrates how to make the dish. First, she cooks a layer of shredded cheese on a skillet, creating a crunchy "shell" for the omelet. Next, she pours two whisked eggs on top of the cheese, then adds spices and folds it in half. The result is a savory half-circle concoction with a satisfying crisp.

If you're concerned that the cheese will stick to the skillet, take a tip from @feelgoodfoodie and use a non-stick pan. In the comments section, she notes that the cheese should have enough fat to prevent it from sticking. But of course, you can use some butter or oil for extra non-stick action.

Also, it's best to use medium or medium-low heat for this recipe. If the heat is too high, the cheese could burn, creating a potentially messy situation.

What to eat with inside-out omelets:

After pouring the whisked eggs on top of the cheese, you can add your favorite fixings as usual. Another option is to serve the fixings on the side.

Tasty ideas include:

Sliced avocado

Salsa

Bacon

Sausage

Vegetables (like mushrooms, tomatoes, or bell peppers)

You also can't go wrong with ​another​ layer of cheese. Don't forget the side of toast, too!

Other egg hacks:

Looking for even more tips and tricks for cooking eggs? Check out these clever hacks:

With these egg hacks in your basket, you'll be well on your way to making the perfect breakfast.