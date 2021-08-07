Both Disney World and Disneyland Changed Their Face Mask Policies

Planning a trip to Disney World or Disneyland? Don't forget to pack your masks. Both theme parks are now asking all guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings in indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. These changes reflect the latest CDC guidelines, which recommend wearing masks indoors in areas with high rates of COVID-19 cases.

In Disney World and Disneyland, "indoor areas" include all indoor theaters, restaurants (except when eating or drinking in place), and all forms of transportation, including buses and monorails (but not ferry boats). Guests will also need to wear masks at the entrance and while checking out the magical attractions. In outdoor areas, masking up is optional.

For safety, all face coverings must have specific features, many of which you're likely familiar with. Face coverings should "be made with at least two layers of breathable material," according to the parks' websites. They should also completely cover the nose and mouth, fit securely under the chin, cover the sides of the face, and have ear loops or ties. Basically, face coverings should fit snugly so you don't have to keep using your hands to keep it in place.

If you need a face covering with a plastic panel for lip reading, you're more than welcome to use one. The theme parks just ask that the face covering meets the above requirements and that there are no openings around the plastic piece.

What masks aren't allowed at Disney World and Disneyland?

According to the parks' policies, the following face coverings are a no-go:

Neck gaiters

Open-chin masks

Triangle bandannas

Face masks with valves, holes, or mesh fabric

Costume masks

Before embarking on your magical adventure, visit the Disney World and Disneyland websites for more information.