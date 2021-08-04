There Is a New Flamin' Hot Cheetos Ice Cream for the Curious Among Us

On the heels of the recently released mac and cheese flavor by Van Leeuwen, there's a new ice cream that's here to surprise and potentially delight fans of the frozen dessert. In partnership with Frito-Lay, the brand that makes Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Marble Slab Creamery just released both an ice cream and a milkshake inspired by the spicy, cheesy snack.

According to Food & Wine, the Flamin' Hot Cheetos ice cream features a sweet cream base and crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos. "Our Cheetos Flamin' Hot Ice Cream encourages you to not take life too seriously," said Annica Conrad, a chief marketing officer at Marble Slab's parent company, in a press release. "It's unexpected, a bit surprising, and a whole lot of delicious." We agree with the first two points, but only time will tell if the third is true.

Starting at $5.99, you can get a regular size of the ice cream. If you'd like the milkshake version instead, a 20-ounce cup can be bought for $6.99. However, if you want to try this spicy and sweet treat, you'll have to act fast — the limited-edition flavor is only available until September 30.

Where can you buy the Flamin' Hot Cheetos ice cream?

Marble Slab Creamery has over 200 locations that are primarily in the southern and midwestern U.S. However, the brand does appear to have a few locations on both the east and west coast. This new flavor will be available at all locations, nationwide, and to find one near you, you can use Marble Slab's store locator feature.

We have a feeling that this ice cream is going to fly off the shelves, so you might also want to call your nearest location to confirm it's in stock before you go. And if they don't end up having it, perhaps you could simply try adding your own crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos to a cup of sweet cream ice cream?