Costco Brought Back One of Its Most Popular Drinks

If you're a fan of Costco and coffee, you've probably bought your fair share of coffee products (and delicious add-ins) at the warehouse. And if you're particularly fond of the Kirkland Signature canned cold brew, you might have noticed that it's been MIA for some time. But fear not, coffee drinkers — the cold brew is finally back.

A quick recap: About one year ago, Costco customers on Reddit reported that they were having a hard time finding the store-branded cold brew. Some users hadn't seen the product in weeks or months, while others said it was on sale at their local warehouses. People were confused, to say the least.

It's unknown why the cold brew quietly disappeared from the store. One Reddit user speculated that it was due to the aluminum can shortage, which was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the aluminum can shortage is ​still​ happening, according to ​Bloomberg​, so it's unclear if that was the only reason.

Regardless, according to a more recent Reddit thread, it looks like the Kirkland Signature canned cold brew is back. Multiple users shared that they've spotted the product at their local warehouses, with one person even calling it a "hot commodity." Depending on where you're located, you might even find it available on the Costco website.

If you're a fan of Costco's store-brand cold brew — or if you're looking for a new caffeinated libation — keep an eye out for the drink on your next Costco jaunt. Each pack of 12 cans cost about $13.99, though prices might vary by location.

