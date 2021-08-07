Costco Brought Back One of Its Most Popular Drinks

If you're a fan of Costco and coffee, you've probably bought your fair share of coffee products (and delicious add-ins) at the warehouse. And if you're particularly fond of the Kirkland Signature canned cold brew, you might have noticed that it's been MIA for some time. But fear not, coffee drinkers — the cold brew is finally back.
A quick recap: About one year ago, Costco customers on Reddit reported that they were having a hard time finding the store-branded cold brew. Some users hadn't seen the product in weeks or months, while others said it was on sale at their local warehouses. People were confused, to say the least.
It's unknown why the cold brew quietly disappeared from the store. One Reddit user speculated that it was due to the aluminum can shortage, which was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the aluminum can shortage is still happening, according to Bloomberg, so it's unclear if that was the only reason.
Regardless, according to a more recent Reddit thread, it looks like the Kirkland Signature canned cold brew is back. Multiple users shared that they've spotted the product at their local warehouses, with one person even calling it a "hot commodity." Depending on where you're located, you might even find it available on the Costco website.
If you're a fan of Costco's store-brand cold brew — or if you're looking for a new caffeinated libation — keep an eye out for the drink on your next Costco jaunt. Each pack of 12 cans cost about $13.99, though prices might vary by location.
Other coffee products at Costco:
Of course, the Kirkland Signature cold brew isn't your only choice for coffee. If it's out of stock at your local warehouse, you can also try High Brew Cold Brew Coffee and Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso. Or, if you'd like to make your own cold brew at home, try Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee or Starbucks French Roast Whole Bean Coffee.
Kirsten Nunez is a journalist and author focusing on food, health, and DIY. In May 2014, she published a craft book, "Studs & Pearls: 30 Creative Projects for Customized Fashion." Her work has appeared on eHow, PopSugar, Shape, VegNews, and more. She lives in Beacon, New York.