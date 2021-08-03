Here's Your Chance to Get an IKEA Meatball Candle

This might be a familiar scene: You've zig-zagged your way through your local IKEA and feel joyful but exhausted. So you make your way to the cafeteria and grab the meal that will re-energize you again — the iconic IKEA meatballs.

Now, devotees of the Swedish retailer's fare can take their love to the next level. As part of the IKEA Family 10 Year Anniversary celebration, you can enter your info to try and win a candle that ​smells like Swedish meatballs​.

Basically, you just need to log into your IKEA Family account on the website and enter the sweepstakes. The membership program is free to join if you haven't already done so. It all technically kicks off on August 6 but at the time of writing, yours truly was able to enter.

You've got until August 22 to enter and you might win a "limited-edition IKEA Store in a Box" which promises an "immersive sensory experience," or the special "Huvudroll meatball scented candle." Overall, around 900 grand prize winners will get the prize box and a little more than 1,000 folks will get the quirky candle.

Where would you put your meatball-scented candle? In the kitchen or dining room? On your desk, so you can concentrate better? The possibilities are endless. In the meantime, you can shop all Huvudroll items here.