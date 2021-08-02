Bed Bath & Beyond Is Offering One Of The Best Deals For College Students

Just when we thought we couldn't love Bed Bath & Beyond anymore, the superstore starts offering one of the best deals for college students we've seen yet.
Enter the College Savings Pass. Incoming students and parents can quickly sign up, and get 20% off every single order both online and in-store through September 30. It's free and easy to sign up — you'll just be asked to provide the enrolled student's information and boom — 20% off your ENTIRE purchase every time you shop. Plus, score free shipping for orders over $39 — delivered to your home, school, or nearest location to your campus.
Take a quick peek at some of the biggest steals below. Imagine getting 20% off these already insanely low prices.
