IKEA's New Smart Air Purifier Blends Right In

As we approach the cooler months in which we'll spend more time at home, it's time to start making our surroundings as cozy as possible. And there's one area that IKEA wants to help with: your air quality.

The company has officially announced its first smart air purifier, set to hit the IKEA website and stores in October. The Starkvind will come in two versions: a floor model and a side table (that disguises the purifier). Both options keep functionality and aesthetics in mind, so that the item doesn't interrupt the look of your space.

"For IKEA, the smart home is not about gadgets. It's about making life and home better through combining our solid home furnishing knowledge with digital solutions and technology," Henrik Telander, a product owner at IKEA, said in a press release. "That's why we explore the possibility of integrating the function of purifying air and technology to provide a good experience for customers at home."

You can connect the air purifier to the Trådfri gateway, which lets you control all your smart home IKEA products. Using the retailer's app, you can schedule the purifier's functionality and use other controls.

The new gadget is designed to work with rooms that measure up to 215 square feet; the fan operates in five different speeds. When in auto mode, it will switch the fan's setting based on the air quality (determined by a sensor).

What Other Air Purifying Items Does IKEA Sell?

This isn't the Swedish retailer's first foray into the air purifying realm. The Förnuftig air purifier was released earlier this year, and designed to work well in small spaces. You can either place in on the floor of your favorite room, or hang it on the wall. In 2020, the brand also released air purifying curtains, though a quick search of these didn't yield any results at the time of writing.

We're interested in seeing what IKEA comes up with next in the realm of making our air at home a little more healthy.