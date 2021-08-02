Costco Is Discontinuing a Pantry Staple Its Customers Love

Say it ain't so! Costco is discontinuing its Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter, a beloved pantry essential that many customers have come to love and rely on.

For several weeks, Costco members have been posting on social media about the lack of Kirkland peanut butter at their local warehouse. And now, the retailer has confirmed that the nut butter is being discontinued ... temporarily. "The Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter will be back in stock around November or December 2021," said a Costco spokesperson, according to Eat This, Not That!.

However, while the Kirkland peanut butter is taking a vacation, it would appear that there's a brand new version in Costco warehouses. It's called the Naturally More Organic Peanut Butter and next time you're at Costco, you might see it on store shelves. Cost Contessa reports that the new peanut butter costs $8.79 for a two-pack featuring 28-ounce jars. Interestingly, it has the exact same nutritional info and ingredients (peanuts and sea salt) as the Kirkland product.

What does the new Costco peanut butter taste like?

"The old Kirkland Signature has specks of brown throughout their peanut butter, whereas the Naturally More has a more uniform color," writes Costco Contessa. "We're not sure why that is … but it didn't seem to affect the texture or taste … we thought they essentially tasted the same."

So, what's the point of making an entirely new peanut butter, you ask? Reddit user @InAdBo may have cracked the code. "From looking at the front label, the old version is made using Valencia peanuts while I don't see the same advertisement on the new version," they wrote, adding that Valencia peanut butter tends to be more expensive. This type of peanut is also grown in a dry environment to prevent aflatoxin, a mold common with peanuts.

Even though the two peanut butters might use different types of nuts, it would seem that they taste the same. However, even if you don't like the new version, the Kirkland peanut butter will be back before you know it.