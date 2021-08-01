This Rechargeable Light Bulb Is for Homes That Lack Useful Outlets

There is nothing quite as annoying as having a home or apartment that lacks outlets in useful places. And no one wants to have a bunch of extension cords running through their residence because not only are they unpleasant to look at, but they can also be safety hazards. Fortunately, we just discovered a genius solution.

On TikTok, user @chandlerisaac introduced us to the rechargeable light bulb. "I have a ton of spots in my home where there are no outlets, but this light bulb has changed the game," she says in the video. All you have to do is pop the bulb into a lamp, place the lamp's plug into an included cap, and switch on the lamp. Even though it's not plugged in to an electrical outlet, the bulb will still turn on.

In the video, @chandlerisaac is using the JackonLux Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb, which is sold in a two-pack for $16.99 on Amazon. In addition to coming with two bulbs and two caps, this product also includes two hooks in case you'd rather use the bulb on its own like a portable lantern. For the latter purpose, the bulb and hook both have a button for switching the light on or off.

How do you recharge the light bulb?

To recharge the bulb, all you have to do is place it in a lamp and plug the lamp in to a working outlet instead of the included cap. The light bulb will then use the electricity to recharge and at full capacity, the item will light for up to four hours.

Once you charge the bulb, you could even save it in case of a power outage. So it's not just useful for homes that lack outlets or for camping trips. It can provide necessary light when you need it most.

We're so glad we now know that this type of light bulb exists.