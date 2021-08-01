Costco Just Brought Back a Popular Summer Cheesecake

Costco products may come and go, but our love for the brand will last forever. And luckily, for every few products that disappear from Costco's shelves, the warehouse seems to bring a few back. For example, Costco recently released mini versions of their all-American chocolate cake, a product that was previously discontinued. The brand also brought back their key lime pie and, more recently, their beloved strawberry-topped cheesecake.

In a recent Instagram post, @costcodeals broke the news with a photo of the mouthwatering cake at the Aloha, Oregon warehouse. The caption reads, "The strawberry topped [cheesecakes] are back!! Soooo good!" One of the commenters said, "Oh now they have it. I had to make my own strawberry topping for the [one] I bought a couple weeks ago." Clearly, Costco's cheesecakes are just asking for a sweet strawberry topping.

The cake is available for $16.99, which is quite affordable for a full cheesecake. But of course, every location is different, so the price might be different at your local warehouse. Availability can also vary. The best way to know for sure if the cheesecake is in stock at your location is to call the store before stopping by.

Can't find the strawberry-topped cheesecake at your local Costco? Take a tip from the Instagram commenter and garnish a plain Costco cheesecake with homemade strawberry topping. This recipe by Sally's Baking Addiction calls for just five ingredients and 10 minutes of your time.

What other cheesecakes does Costco sell?

If you're a cheesecake fan, you'll be happy to know that Costco sells many flavors throughout the year. In addition to the plain and strawberry-topped cheesecakes, the brand also makes:

You can find these products in the refrigerated section of the bakery department.

Other popular Costco bakery items:

Costco's bakery is home to many cult-favorite products. Popular Kirkland Signature desserts include:

Needless to say, if you have a sweet tooth, Costco is the place to be.