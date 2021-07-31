Starbucks Isn't Bringing Back an Iconic Fall Drink

Now that it's officially late summer, you probably have fall on your mind. This is especially true if you're obsessed with Starbucks and their iconic menu of fall-inspired drinks. And while the fall 2021 menu ​will​ feature the beloved pumpkin spice latte, another popular flavor will be missing from the list.

Advertisement

According to a recent article by ​Taste of Home​, the salted caramel mocha will not be on the fall menu this year. This is a bit of a bummer, considering the beverage tastes just like autumn. The Starbucks website shares that the hot drink featured a blend of mocha sauce, toffee nut syrup, coffee, and steamed milk. It was also topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce, then sprinkled with turbinado sugar and sea salt to round it all out. Needless to say, we'll miss the beverage.

But as one drink goes, another one takes it place. According to Let's Eat Cake, Starbucks is planning to release a new drink called the apple crisp macchiato. The beverage will feature espresso and steamed milk (as all macchiatos do), plus apple brown sugar syrup and spiced apple drizzle. Yum.

Until we can try the new apple crisp macchiato, we'll be getting our taste buds ready for the triumphant return of the PSL.

How to make your Starbucks drink taste like the salted caramel mocha:

If you were a fan of the salted caramel mocha, hope is not lost. According to Totally the Bomb, you can customize your Starbucks order to mimic the OG drink's flavors. First, order a hot, iced, or Frappuccino mocha. Ask for toffee nut syrup, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle. Grab packets of turbinado sugar and/or salt, then sprinkle it on top. Pretty clever, right?