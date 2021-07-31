Disneyland Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Perk

Good news, Disney fans: After a long hiatus, Disneyland character dining is returning at two locations. The magical offering, which allows guests to enjoy a meal with classic Disney characters, is one of the most popular entertainment experiences at the park.

Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast Buffet, which takes place at the Storytellers Café at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, recently opened on July 22. This dining experience is available for daily breakfast, along with brunch between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can check out the menu here.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, Minnie & Friends Breakfast is slated to return August 12. This dining opportunity is located at Disneyland Resort's Plaza Inn, which offers "home-style favorites in a lavish Victorian setting." Bookings for Minnie & Friends Breakfast will be opening soon, so keep a close watch on the Disney Parks Blog or Plaza Inn page.

Which character dining experiences are not open?

To date, the following character dining experiences are temporarily unavailable:

Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Napa Rose (Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa)

Breakfast and Dinner at Goofy's Kitchen (Disneyland Hotel)

Donald Duck's Seaside Breakfast and Brunch at Disney's PCH Grill (Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel)

Let's hope these character dining experiences are able to return (safely) soon!

What to know about dining at Disneyland:

Like other establishments across the country, Disneyland has made changes to their dining services to keep guests and employees safe.

Here's what you should keep in mind before feasting at the happiest place on earth:

Since character dining is a popular offering, Disneyland recommends making reservations.

Certain dining locations might be closed or operating at reduced capacity.

If you'd rather grab a bite than sit down, look for "quick service" restaurants.

Disneyland added more restaurants to their mobile order service. This means you can pay via the park's app and choose a pickup time based on your schedule.

Learn more about dining at Disneyland here.