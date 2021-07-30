FYI: Your Fave Reusable Bag Brand Does Home Decor Too

We already know Baggu for its chic bags, which you can easily fold into a small square and then use for grocery store trips or evenings out. During the pandemic, people were very much into the brand's face masks, too. And now, there's one more section we recommend you browse through: the brand's home goods collection.

We're here to tell you that some of their recent arrivals are perfect for adding a pop of color — and pattern — to your space. Whether you just need some new hand towels, or want to spruce up your pillows, there's something for everyone. The items are bright and cheery, great for bringing some new energy to your space.

And if you ​really​ want to embrace the patterns, you can even match some of them to your face mask — like this throw pillow case and mask combo.

Check out some of our top picks below and see more here.