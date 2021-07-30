The Etsy Items Everyone's Searching for This Back-to-School Season

It's hard to believe that we're already thinking of back-to-school season, but fall will be here before you know it. That's why Etsy has published a school supply trend report explaining what shoppers are looking for these days.
While many schools have returned to in-person learning, others are keeping virtual learning an option — which means learn-from-home supplies and furnishings are on the rise once again. According to Etsy, there's been "a 128% increase in searches for classroom posters, a 28% increase in searches for desk organizers and accessories, and a 23% increase in searches for wall calendars" over the last three months.
Even if schools have brought students back on campus, Etsy thinks having a dedicated learning space at home is a trend that's here to stay. Shoppers are combining learning and play, with searches for sensory toys, games, and puzzles increasing 74%. We all love a good multi-purpose item, especially one that's fun!
For students who are going back into the classroom (at least for now), Etsy has noticed a trend in personalized supplies, including a "65% increase in searches for custom lunch boxes, a 25% increase in searches for personalized notebooks, and an 18% increase in searches for personalized pencil cases."
Check out some of the Etsy products that fit right into these back-to-school trends below, and shop the full curated collection here.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.