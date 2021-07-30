The Etsy Items Everyone's Searching for This Back-to-School Season

It's hard to believe that we're ​already​ thinking of back-to-school season, but fall will be here before you know it. That's why Etsy has published a school supply trend report explaining what shoppers are looking for these days.

Advertisement

While many schools have returned to in-person learning, others are keeping virtual learning an option — which means learn-from-home supplies and furnishings are on the rise once again. According to Etsy, there's been "a 128% increase in searches for classroom posters, a 28% increase in searches for desk organizers and accessories, and a 23% increase in searches for wall calendars" over the last three months.

Even if schools have brought students back on campus, Etsy thinks having a dedicated learning space at home is a trend that's here to stay. Shoppers are combining learning and play, with searches for sensory toys, games, and puzzles increasing 74%. We all love a good multi-purpose item, especially one that's fun!

For students who are going back into the classroom (at least for now), Etsy has noticed a trend in personalized supplies, including a "65% increase in searches for custom lunch boxes, a 25% increase in searches for personalized notebooks, and an 18% increase in searches for personalized pencil cases."

Check out some of the Etsy products that fit right into these back-to-school trends below, and shop the full curated collection here.

Advertisement