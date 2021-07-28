Act Fast! West Elm Is Currently Offering 50% Off Clearance Items

By Erin Lassner July 28, 2021
Prepare for some ridiculously low prices. West Elm is currently offering an extra 50% off their clearance with code ​EXTRA50​. Score big on rugs, art, bedding, and so much more.

Shop many of the bestsellers and keep scrolling for a few of our absolute favorites below — these prices are almost too good to be true.

1. West Elm Accented Cotton Canvas Lumbar Pillow Cover, $35 $5

2. Diego Olivero La Mesa Unframed Wall Tapestry, $499 $65

3. West Elm Printed Canopy Rug (8' x 12'), $1,200 $300

4. West Elm Tricolor Hanging Baskets, $100 $25

5. West Elm Modern Striped Cotton Knit Throw, $80 $20

