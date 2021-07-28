The Most Popular Ice Cream Orders by State, According to Instacart

Forget all about the fruity whipped drinks on TikTok — there's no sweet summer treat quite like ice cream. In fact, the average American eats an incredible 23 pounds of frozen treats in a single year, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
So to celebrate our obsession, grocery shopping platform Instacart decided to share the most popular flavor in each state. But there's a (vanilla-and-chocolate) twist.
"Because vanilla is hands down the most purchased ice cream flavor in every state — accounting for more than a quarter (26.2%) of all ice cream sales in the U.S. — we dug a little deeper to find out what people are buying when they step out of their vanilla comfort zone," said Instacart of its findings. "To do this, we determined which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average."
The results were rather surprising.
Overall, there are 14 flavors that hit the number one spot in at least one state. Many of those flavors are regionally clustered. Moose Tracks, the most popular flavor overall with 12 #1 rankings, is largely a Midwestern trend, while Rocky Road is a top pick in the West. As for New England? Coffee reigns supreme.
But there were some unusual outliers. Mango, for instance, is the top choice in Hawaii and Washington, D.C. (what?!). And three states were unique in their selections: Delaware picked Cherry, Pennsylvania picked Mint Chip, and New Mexico picked Chocolate Chocolate Chip.
While it seems we can all agree that ice cream is delicious, it looks like we're a nation divided when it comes to flavors.
Check out the full list of each state's favorite flavor of ice cream below, as compiled by Instacart.
- Alabama – Moose Tracks
- Alaska – Green Tea
- Arizona – Rocky Road
- Arkansas – Rainbow Sherbet
- California – Rocky Road
- Colorado – Green Tea
- Connecticut – Pistachio
- Delaware – Cherry
- Florida – Rum Raisin
- Georgia – Rum Raisin
- Hawaii – Mango
- Idaho – Green Tea
- Illinois – Moose Tracks
- Indiana – Moose Tracks
- Iowa – Moose Tracks
- Kansas – Rainbow Sherbet
- Kentucky – Chocolate Chip
- Louisiana – Birthday Cake
- Maine – Coffee
- Maryland – Cookie Dough
- Massachusetts – Coffee
- Michigan – Moose Tracks
- Minnesota – Moose Tracks
- Mississippi – Birthday Cake
- Missouri – Cookie Dough
- Montana – Rainbow Sherbet
- Nebraska – Moose Tracks
- Nevada – Rocky Road
- New Hampshire – Coffee
- New Jersey – Pistachio
- New Mexico – Chocolate Chocolate Chip
- New York – Pistachio
- North Carolina – Birthday Cake
- North Dakota – Moose Tracks
- Ohio – Chocolate Chip
- Oklahoma – Cookie Dough
- Oregon – Green Tea
- Pennsylvania – Mint Chip
- Rhode Island – Coffee
- South Carolina – Moose Tracks
- South Dakota – Birthday Cake
- Tennessee – Moose Tracks
- Texas – Rainbow Sherbet
- Utah – Rocky Road
- Vermont – Coffee
- Virginia – Birthday Cake
- Washington – Green Tea
- Washington, D.C. – Mango
- West Virginia – Moose Tracks
- Wisconsin – Moose Tracks
- Wyoming – Rocky Road
