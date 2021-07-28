The Most Popular Ice Cream Orders by State, According to Instacart

Forget all about the fruity whipped drinks on TikTok — there's no sweet summer treat quite like ice cream. In fact, the average American eats an incredible ​23 pounds​ of frozen treats in a single year, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.

So to celebrate our obsession, grocery shopping platform Instacart decided to share the most popular flavor in each state. But there's a (vanilla-and-chocolate) twist.

"Because vanilla is hands down the most purchased ice cream flavor in every state — accounting for more than a quarter (26.2%) of all ice cream sales in the U.S. — we dug a little deeper to find out what people are buying when they step out of their vanilla comfort zone," said Instacart of its findings. "To do this, we determined which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average."

The results were rather surprising.

Overall, there are 14 flavors that hit the number one spot in at least one state. Many of those flavors are regionally clustered. Moose Tracks, the most popular flavor overall with 12 #1 rankings, is largely a Midwestern trend, while Rocky Road is a top pick in the West. As for New England? Coffee reigns supreme.

But there were some unusual outliers. Mango, for instance, is the top choice in Hawaii and Washington, D.C. (what?!). And three states were unique in their selections: Delaware picked Cherry, Pennsylvania picked Mint Chip, and New Mexico picked Chocolate Chocolate Chip.

While it seems we can all agree that ice cream is delicious, it looks like we're a nation divided when it comes to flavors.

Check out the full list of each state's favorite flavor of ice cream below, as compiled by Instacart.

Alabama – Moose Tracks

Alaska – Green Tea

Arizona – Rocky Road

Arkansas – Rainbow Sherbet

California – Rocky Road

Colorado – Green Tea

Connecticut – Pistachio

Delaware – Cherry

Florida – Rum Raisin

Georgia – Rum Raisin

Hawaii – Mango

Idaho – Green Tea

Illinois – Moose Tracks

Indiana – Moose Tracks

Iowa – Moose Tracks

Kansas – Rainbow Sherbet

Kentucky – Chocolate Chip

Louisiana – Birthday Cake

Maine – Coffee

Maryland – Cookie Dough

Massachusetts – Coffee

Michigan – Moose Tracks

Minnesota – Moose Tracks

Mississippi – Birthday Cake

Missouri – Cookie Dough

Montana – Rainbow Sherbet

Nebraska – Moose Tracks

Nevada – Rocky Road

New Hampshire – Coffee

New Jersey – Pistachio

New Mexico – Chocolate Chocolate Chip

New York – Pistachio

North Carolina – Birthday Cake

North Dakota – Moose Tracks

Ohio – Chocolate Chip

Oklahoma – Cookie Dough

Oregon – Green Tea

Pennsylvania – Mint Chip

Rhode Island – Coffee

South Carolina – Moose Tracks

South Dakota – Birthday Cake

Tennessee – Moose Tracks

Texas – Rainbow Sherbet

Utah – Rocky Road

Vermont – Coffee

Virginia – Birthday Cake

Washington – Green Tea

Washington, D.C. – Mango

West Virginia – Moose Tracks

Wisconsin – Moose Tracks

Wyoming – Rocky Road