While we're all about getting creative with small spaces, sometimes it would be nice to have furniture that ​really​ adapted to your needs. After all, it's 2021 – we have plenty of other advancements, so why not furniture that combines design and technology?

Enter Ori furniture. These futuristic pieces automatically float into the ceiling, revealing space underneath for you to use after you've woken up to start the day. The company traces its roots to work at the MIT Media Lab and wants to "empower people to live large in a small footprint," according to its website.

You can opt for a queen or king size bed for two options: the sofa edition or the table edition. Both are basically like a high-tech version of the Murphy bed.

The latter is basically a mattress and sleeping area which then moves upwards in 30 seconds to reveal a space beneath with a sofa. The furniture piece seats three and comes with two pull-out drawers for storing whatever you need.

The table edition seems especially handy for our current times, when many people are working remotely. Instead of the space below the tucked-away bed becoming a seating area, it turns into a mini office with a table that measures 66 inches long.

The headboard of the bed has built-in space to keep your books, notes, and more. That way, you don't have to cram your work space into a corner somewhere else in the room; this one space can pull off both purposes.

Ori isn't available as a direct-to-consumer purchase at the moment, though. You'll need to make an inquiry on the site for more information. According to The Robot Report, the Studio Suite — which features multiple furniture components — clocks in at around $15K.

The products are also geared towards hotels and developers. You can even browse apartment buildings that have Ori furniture installed in them.

Here's to finding more clever ways for our home essentials to meet all our needs.