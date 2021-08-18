This Is the Best Time to Buy a New Mattress

Anyone who has bought a mattress knows that investing in a new, quality one is worth spending a few extra dollars (because, while the upfront price might hurt, your back won't). But we understand that not every day is a "drop a grand on a new mattress" type of day. That's why we're here to uncover the very best time to purchase a mattress.

Advertisement

According to Martin Lubeck, Senior Director of Integrated Marketing at Mattress Firm, timing is everything. "Any time you're planning a big purchase, timing is an important consideration. Generally, the best time to buy a new mattress is during a big holiday weekend where you can take advantage of major sales," said Lubeck.

As for what holiday you should plan your mattress shopping around, RetailMeNot's Deals and Shopping Expert Shannon Dwyer recommended Memorial and Labor Day weekends. Over holiday weekends, she indicated that you could expect "major mattress companies, like Casper Mattress and Leesa, [to] offer discounted prices like 40% off or $400 off select mattresses."

And while the best sales are associated with holidays, the sales tend not to be restricted to just one day. Said Dwyer, "These sales typically run from the Friday before the weekend until Monday, giving you four days to shop." (And some holiday mattress sales start even earlier, including Mattress Firm's, which kicks off on August 18.)

And while holiday weekends are the best time to shop for a mattress because of store-wide sales, you shouldn't throw haggling — the ​classic​ mattress markdown approach — out the window.

But how do you negotiate a better deal during a company's biggest sale weekend? By keeping an eye on their competitors.

"Many companies will have flash sales with special codes to save even more," says Dwyer. "You can try to haggle since most retailers have either a price match or a price beat policy." Additionally, she notes, "You always have the option to ask for a better deal [and] to leave without purchasing so you can take the time to comparison shop at another store or online."

Advertisement

And if the sellers aren't budging on the price of the mattress, she indicates that there's no harm in asking for other perks. "If you can't negotiate the price, it's an option to ask if they can throw in new pillows or a sheet set to sweeten the deal."

With Labor Day weekend approaching, start doing your research to see what deals companies plan to offer. According to Lubeck, Mattress Firm will be offering "Up to 50% on America's best brands. And on select mattresses, we'll also be offering a King for the price of a Queen or a Queen for the price of a Twin."

So, the moral of the story: Don't be afraid to negotiate, come prepared, and keep an eye on mattress deal roundups, like this one from Hunker.