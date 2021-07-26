This Upcoming Target Collection Is the Cutest Thing We've Seen All Year

Need a gift for a little one? In search of that last missing piece for your nursery? There's an adorable new collection dropping soon that you should definitely bookmark.

Target has announced a collaboration with illustrator, author, and animator Christian Robinson that spans from home decor to clothing to books.

"As a child, drawing became a way to make space for myself and to create the kind of world I wanted to see," Christian Robinson said in a press release. "Working with Target to bring this collection to life has been a dream come true and I hope it helps all Target guests, big and small, create a space of their own that is timeless, captures their imaginations and sparks their curiosity."

You'll see lots of science, space, and animal motifs throughout the collection, as Robinson shared on Instagram. They're broken up into three categories on the Target site: Mammoth Explorations, Deep Sea Discovery, and Sky High Wonder.

"Making sure all kids can see themselves reflected on the page has always driven my work in books," Robinson also wrote in the post's caption. "In many ways, this collection is an extension of that work."

And here's a big bonus: Many of the items clock in at less than $25, making them budget-friendly. The collection doesn't go live in stores (and online) until August 15, so mark your calendar for now. Check out some of our fave items below and see the full preview here.

