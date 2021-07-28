Parachute's New Linen Loungewear Is a Summer-to-Fall 2021 Vibe

In the matter of autumn coziness, Parachute is fully prepared. For its fall 2021 collection, the brand is launching new hues, patterns, and loungewear to help us transition from the warm summer months into the chill of autumn.

Advertisement

On July 28, Parachute will be releasing three must-have linen items. First up is the $129 Linen House Dress, a caftan-inspired dress made of 100% European flax linen. Featuring side slits, handy pockets, and sleeves that hit right above the wrist, this multipurpose wardrobe piece can be worn while you're lounging around the house or out running errands. It can be purchased in Parachute's signature clay, bone, and coal colors, and comes in sizes S-XL.

Next up is the shop's first men's loungewear set. Both the Linen Top ($74) and the Linen Pant ($74) are designed with pure linen and have been washed for that extra soft feel. The top is a long-sleeved button-down, while the pant features a slightly loose straight leg and a drawstring for that perfect fit around the waist. Sizes S-XL are available and it comes in the hues fawn and coal.

Both releases can be purchased directly from the Parachute website.

We know what we'll be wearing while the seasons change.