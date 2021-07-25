People Are Giving Up This One Pandemic Pet en Masse

During the pandemic, many adopted pets to keep them company and provide them with a new, exciting responsibility. However, according to ​Food & Wine​, it would appear that one such pet is being surrendered now that people are slowly returning to their normal routines or realizing that local regulations don't actually allow them to keep the pets.

Sadly, the pet that is getting ditched is chickens. During the early months of the pandemic, when many were working and quarantining at home, chickens seemed like a great idea. In addition to giving their owners something to care for, chickens also provide fresh eggs (a bonus during a time when grocery store shelves were largely empty).

However, now that pandemic restrictions are being lessened, people are giving up their chickens en masse. When speaking with Block Club Chicago, animal rights lawyer Julia Magnus said that the organization she volunteers for, Chicago Roo Crew, is struggling to pay for their current chickens' veterinarian care. In fact, they've had to start turning down people who want to surrender their chickens.

This unfortunate pattern is happening across the globe, from New Jersey to Berlin. And while it's great that many people are attempting to give their chickens to rescue organizations that will give them the best care, it's becoming too much.

What should you do with your chickens if you no longer want them?

First, before you even adopt chickens, look up your local regulations to ensure that you can keep them in your backyard. Also, think ahead and ask yourself if you will be able to care for these birds for the entirety of their lives.

If you do end up adopting chickens and then need to re-home them, reach out to local organizations and animal advocacy groups. Even if nearby rescues are unable to take the chickens in, they could offer advice on what you should do next. There is definitely a solution that is better than simply dumping your chickens in a random area.

With all of this in mind, if you have the means, consider donating to a local animal rescue to help them cover costs. For instance, the Chicago Roo Crew is raising funds here.