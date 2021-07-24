Disney World Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Attraction

It would seem that Disney World is going to get a little less magical. Sadly, Inside the Magic reports that Magic Kingdom's Happily Ever After fireworks show is going to disappear along with the Epcot Forever show.

Happily Ever After features fireworks, special effects, nostalgic Disney songs, and more in a Magic Kingdom event that incorporates Cinderella Castle. As for Epcot Forever, it includes lasers, special effects, and fireworks to outline the past, present, and future of the Epcot Theme Park. Unfortunately, the former will be over on September 29, while the latter will end the day before on September 28.

As for the good news, both Happily Ever After and Epcot Forever will be replaced. In honor of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, Disney Enchantment and Harmonious will debut on October 1. These shows will be a part of The World's Most Magical Celebration, according to Disney Parks Blog.

What is Disney Enchantment?

Disney Parks Blog states that Disney Enchantment "will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks, and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A." It it sure to make adults and kids alike believe in magic.

What is Harmonious?

As for Harmonious, it will provide viewers with the opportunity to travel the globe while listening to new versions of classic Disney songs. The tunes will be presented in over a dozen languages and were created by 240 artists from around the world. Harmonious will also showcase choreographed moving fountains, pyrotechnics, and brand new lighting techniques. Ultimately, this is one show you won't want to miss.

What else will The World’s Most Magical Celebration include?

Disney World is going all out for its 50th anniversary. In addition to its two new fireworks shows, the theme park will be debuting new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and their friends. The park's most iconic attractions will also be transformed into "Beacons of Magic" that are perfect Instagram opportunities.

Visitors can also look forward to the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure 4D ride experience and a kite performance in Disney's Animal Kingdom. Both sound like anniversary-worthy events.

For more information on Disney's 50th anniversary celebrations, click here.