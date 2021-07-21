Etsy's Design Award Finalists Include a Disco Mirror and a Floral Cat Tree

By Eva Recinos July 21, 2021
Every time the Etsy Award Finalists list is revealed, we can't wait to dive right in. Even if we don't end up purchasing anything, there's plenty of inspiration to be gleaned. And we love to see which trends are still going strong from the year before.

The company says it gets thousands of entries — and only 100 snagged a finalist title. Winners won't be announced until August but we're already swooning over these unique finds.

Check out some of our faves below and see the full selection here.

1. Oh My God Jewels Puzzle Mugs, $95.52

We're getting strong Memphis Design vibes from these mugs, which form a quirky face when you stack them all together.

2. Exotic Line Embroidered Chair, $920

Maximalists, take a seat in this eye-catching fringe chair that's a serious statement piece.

3. Lockengeloet Hamburg Night Stand Made From Small Oil Drums, from $244.56

Sustainability is definitely a high priority this year and this clever design hits all the right notes.

4. Mirrors by Lina Medium Disco Mirror, $500

The foam mirror trend had its moment, but how about a disco mirror instead?

5. Dingelinge Personalized Children's Chair, from $158.47

This is just plain adorable — and you can add a kiddo's name to it, too.

6. Smart Playhouse Outdoor Playhouse, $3,307.11

Um, when did play houses get so stylish and modern? They just keep getting better and better.

7. KBSPETS Wood Floral Cat Tree, $249.99

If you're going to invest in a cat tree, might as well make it something Insta-worthy.

8. Lille Froken Solskinn Verner Panton Louis Poulsen Hanging Lamp Pendant, $4,241.46

Talk about a wish list item. This vintage gem is truly a classic find.

