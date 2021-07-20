Apple Says You Need to Stop Disinfecting Your Devices With These Products

Thanks to the pandemic, many are disinfecting highly touched surfaces more than ever before. One such surface is, of course, our smartphones — however, according to Apple, you need to be choosy about the products you use to disinfect the brand's devices.

Advertisement

MacRumors.com, an Apple news and rumor site, reports that the tech giant just updated its "How to clean your Apple products" support document. Specifically, it now says that you should not use products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide to clean any of your Apple items.

Apple states that when you do disinfect your devices, you must make sure that moisture doesn't get in any openings. You'll also want to ensure that if you have a phone case, you use the proper cleaning agents on fabric and leather surfaces. In other words, make sure the cleaner you're using has a description saying it's safe to use on the specific material you're cleaning or disinfecting.

What can you use to disinfect Apple products?

Apple says that the following can be used to safely disinfect its devices: 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes, 75% ethyl alcohol wipes, and Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. "You may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces," the company writes. The key word here is ​gently​.

When cleaning and disinfecting your devices, Apple advises that you use a soft, lint-free cloth and avoid aerosol sprays or anything that is abrasive. Also, before you even begin to clean or disinfect your product, make sure it is not plugged in to anything. Safety first!

For each individual Apple product — AirPods, HomePods, the Apple Watch, etc. — the company also has specific cleaning instructions. For more information, click here and scroll down to read the directions for your particular device.