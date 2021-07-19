Martha Stewart's Online Shop Is Full of Home and Cooking Goodies

Need some more Martha Stewart style in your home? Whether you're prepping for outdoor entertaining or need to refresh your decor indoors, Stewart has something for everyone. She recently revealed her online shop, Martha.com, to make it easier to shop all her kitchen products, cookbooks, and more. You can even find food, like caviar, fruit, and meats.

While you can shop some of the products on the site, other sections will take you to separate websites. Take, for example, Martha Wine Co., which exists on its own domain. The "Our Partners" tab on Martha.com directs you to pages like Stewart's Canopy CBD brand. It's like an online directory of Stewart's projects across industries.

"It's just the beginning," Stewart says in a promotional video on the site. "Check back every day, every week, every month, because good things are coming."

