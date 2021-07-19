This $1 Walmart Cake Is a Dupe for the Iced Lemon Loaf at Starbucks

If you've never had the iced lemon loaf at Starbucks, you're truly missing out on a tart treat. The coffee giant describes it as a "citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing [that] creates an amazingly refreshing cake like never before." Irresistible, right?

Well, you actually might want to hold off on getting the lemon loaf from Starbucks because Walmart has an even cheaper version. According to TikTok user @itracynicole, the Marketside Kosher Iced Lemon Individually Wrapped Cake from Walmart tastes just like Starbucks' loaf.

"Each bite offers a burst of bright lemony flavor, and the upper crust is glazed with an irresistible confectionery," reads the Walmart lemon cake description. "Warm the creme cake and serve with coffee, tea, or your favorite ice cream." Don't mind if we do!

The best part about Walmart's version of the cake is that it's only $1. According to Totally The Bomb, Starbucks' iced lemon loaf is around $3, so you're saving $2 every time you go with the Walmart iced lemon cake instead.

How to make the iced lemon loaf at home:

Though Starbucks and Walmart's individual slices of lemon cake are great as a grab-and-go snack, it is possible for you to make it at home. And a fresh loaf will last you a week or so.

Averie Cooks has a recipe for a lemon loaf that she claims is even better than Starbucks' version. It also requires no mixer and no cake mix, making it both easy and delightfully homemade. For the loaf, you'll need eggs, sugar, sour cream or Greek yogurt, canola or vegetable oil, lemon extract, lemon zest, all-purpose flour, salt, and baking powder.

For Averie Cooks' lemon glaze, all you need is confectioners' sugar and lemon juice. That's it! "Extra glaze can be spread on the cut surface of the bread like you'd spread butter on toast and it soaks right in making the bread even moister and more lemony," writes Averie. We like the way she thinks!

Is anyone else now craving a slice of citrus-y cake?