Smoked Cream Cheese Is the New Baked Feta

If there's anything TikTok has taught us, it's that the tastiest food ideas are often the simplest. Just take a look at recipes like pasta chips and ranch cucumbers. The newest TikTok trend, however, might very well be our favorite. People are making smoked cream cheese ... and we are obsessed.

In a popular video, TikTok user @bigksque explains how to smoke a block of cream cheese. He places it on a sheet of aluminum foil, brushes it with olive oil, then coats it with barbecue rub. Next, he places the cream cheese in a smoker heated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three hours, which results in a gooey block of goodness. Finally, he serves the cream cheese with crackers.

Since the video has been posted, other TikTok users have given the recipe their own tasty spin. For example, TikTok user @firefoodfamily mixed their batch of smoked cream cheese with chopped bacon and caramelized onion for a drool-worthy dip. Meanwhile, user @seasonsimmerandshakeit made a batch with garlic Parmesan rub and another batch with hot pepper jelly and sweet pork rub. Both batches also had bacon.

But as it turns out, smoked cream cheese isn't just for the savory stuff. In another TikTok video, @firefoodfamily made a dessert version with a cinnamon sugar blend and crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal. We absolutely ​need​ to try this on a cinnamon raisin bagel.

Considering the popularity of baked feta, we can't help but wonder if smoked cream cheese will rise to TikTok stardom. Only time will tell!

How to make smoked cream cheese without a smoker:

If you don't have access to a smoker, don't worry. It's possible to make smoked cream cheese in the oven, according to Instagram user @kbcookeatwrite. The process is basically the same, though you can bake it for one to two hours, as she recommends in her YouTube video.

What to serve with smoked cream cheese:

Smoked cream cheese can be used as a dip or spread. Its flavor and texture also work well with many foods, such as:

Crackers

Potato chips

Pasta chips

Pretzels

Chopped vegetables, like celery sticks or baby carrots

Bagels

Toast

Waffles

Sandwiches

You can even eat smoked cream cheese by the spoonful. Hey, we won't judge.