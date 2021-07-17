Costco Just Brought Back a Beloved Summer Pie

If we could sign up for an alert every time Costco brings back a cult-favorite product, we would. Case in point: Costco just brought back its key lime pie for the summer season and made sure it's big enough to feed an entire party of people.

According to @costcodeals on Instagram, Costco's key lime pie is being sold for $14.99 and weighs 4.25 pounds. Yes, you read that correctly — 4.25 pounds. So before you purchase this beauty, you'll want to make sure you have the kitchen space and enough people to help you finish off all 16 slices. (Perhaps you could even freeze the dessert and stretch it out over a longer period of time?)

Based on the ingredients we're seeing on Reddit, it looks as though this Costco item is as classic as a key lime pie can get. It features a graham cracker crust, a sweetened condensed milk filling flavored with key lime juice, and a whipped topping. You can't go wrong with that combination!

What other new items is Costco selling this summer?

If you're more of a cake person, you should definitely try Costco's Mini All-American Cakes, which feature a chocolate layer cake and fudge icing. The retailer is also selling apple pie rolls, a Michigan cherry layer cake, and brown sugar boba ice milk bars (which we recreated here) — all of which are perfect for (safe) summer gatherings.

If you're specifically looking for an item that is keto friendly, gluten free, grain free, and more, you'll probably want to give the HighKey Mini Cookies a try. At Costco, you can buy a 12-ounce bag of the cookies for $12.99, which is a steal compared to how much they cost elsewhere.

It's going to be a very tasty summer if Costco has anything to say about it.