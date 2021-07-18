Nestlé Toll House Is Releasing These 4 New Fall Cookie Dough Flavors

If you're a fan of all things fall, you'll want to mark your calendars, stat. In August, Nestlé Toll House is dropping not one, but ​four​ ready-to-bake cookie doughs in autumn flavors: pumpkin spice cookie dough, peanut butter and jelly cookie dough, trick or treats cookie dough, and cinnamon roll cookie dough. Yum, yum, yum, yum.

Advertisement

So, what can we expect from these new products? According to an Instagram post by Nestlé Toll House, the pumpkin spice cookie dough is flavored with pumpkin spice and studded with Nestlé's iconic white morsels. It's the ultimate autumn treat, to say the least.

The PB&J cookie dough is a peanut butter cookie dough with strawberry-flavored chunks. Something tells us it would be perfect with a glass of milk or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The trick or treats cookie dough is a fudge cookie dough plus colorful Halloween sprinkles. It's an excellent choice if you love chocolate or simply want to get into the spooky spirit.

Finally, the cinnamon roll flavor is a cinnamon sugar cookie dough embedded with cream cheese-flavored bits. And while the cookie doughs mentioned above are pre-cut, this particular flavor comes in a roll, so you can slice it into your desired size.

Again, these drool-worthy autumn treats will be available in grocery stores next month. But be sure to stock up, as Nestlé's fall cookie doughs are limited-edition. Now, excuse us while we make space in our refrigerator.

What other fall products is Nestlé releasing this year?

In addition to the quartet of tasty autumnal cookie doughs, Nestlé is releasing a pumpkin spice latte-flavored version of their "Morsels & More" product.

Not familiar with Morsels & More? It's essentially a trio of ingredients that fit into a specific food theme. For example, Nestlé's Hot Fudge Sundae version features semi-sweet morsels, waffle cone pieces, and mini marshmallows. You can use it as a topper, add it to a batter, or eat it as is.

The new pumpkin spice latte Morsels & More will be an ode to the beloved drink, of course. It will feature a combo of white morsels, tiny coffee biscuits, and pumpkin spice-flavored bits. Clearly, Nestlé doesn't play around when it comes to fall!