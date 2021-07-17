MTV Is Bringing Back 'Cribs' — Here Are the Celeb Homes You Can Expect to See

If you've been a long-time fan of home design, you likely grew up watching television shows like ​This Old House​, ​House Hunters​, and, of course, MTV's ​Cribs​. Or maybe you were a devoted MTV viewer and loved catching episodes of ​Cribs​ after spending hours watching pop music videos. Regardless of your history with the series, you'll be glad to know that MTV is (finally) rebooting the iconic show.

In a recent statement, MTV announced that ​Cribs​ is officially making a comeback in August of this year. The revival will take place more than 20 years after the show first debuted. ​Cribs​ went off air in the early 2000s, then continued on other networks before being cancelled once more. This is the first reboot that will be playing on the one and only MTV channel.

So, who can you expect to see in the upcoming revival? According to MTV, the new season will feature the homes of celebs like Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Christian Siriano, JoJo Siwa, Nico Tortorella, Tia Mowry, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi — just to name a few.

Martha Stewart, aka the queen of all things home and food, will also be a guest on the show. We can't help but wonder which one of her four homes will be featured. Guess we'll have to tune in to find out!

Where can you watch the new Cribs?

The ​Cribs​ reboot will premiere on MTV on Wednesday, August 11, at 9:30 p.m. EST and PST. BRB, marking our calendars.

Where can you watch old episodes of Cribs?

If you can't wait until August 11, you can find older episodes of Cribs on Paramount Plus and Apple TV. There are only a few seasons on these platforms, but hopefully, the available episodes will hold you over. You can also find a few throwback episodes on MTV's YouTube channel.

In the meantime, be sure to follow the show on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for updates.