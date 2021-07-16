Mark Your Calendar: Corey Damen Jenkins Is Teaching on MasterClass Soon

Want to write a fantasy novel? Or maybe take up gardening? You can definitely find a class on that via MasterClass, which has been tapping into the expertise of pros across disciplines for its online courses.

Soon, you'll be able to learn from someone who knows a lot about how to make your home more stylish. Interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins recently shared that he will be offering a course on the site, scheduled to go live later this summer.

"In my upcoming MasterClass, I'm going to invite you into my creative process so you can make smart investments in the living space, boldly mix patterns, confidently choose colors, and so much more," Jenkins wrote in an Instagram caption. "Whether you're a homeowner, a creative artist, or an interior designer in the business, this new MasterClass will have something tailored and encouraging for you!"

Jenkins is the author of ​Design Remix: A New Spin on Traditional Rooms​, released earlier this year. You might've also seen him on ​The Rachael Ray Show​ or ​Showhouse Showdown​.

If you're looking to make your space a little more striking, now's a good time to glean some insights from Jenkins.

Previously, MasterClass has hosted designers like Kelly Wearstler to offer their insights into decor. It's like being able to tap into these creatives' minds at your own pace.

You can learn more about MasterClass's upcoming courses here.