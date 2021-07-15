The Shade Store x Novogratz Prove Window Treatments Don't Have to Be Boring

By Eva Recinos July 15, 2021
Curtains might not be the most exciting part of designing a room but they can certainly make a big difference. And, thankfully, there are some exciting options out there if you want something that's more off the beaten path.

The Shade Store has teamed up with design duo The Novogratz for a collection of window treatments that quickly caught our eye. The husband-and-wife duo is ever-popular on Instagram, showcasing designs that embrace boldness.

According to a press release, the new design take inspiration from the duo's "renovation of a 200 year-old home in Greenwich Village, taking a cue from the colors, patterns, and touch of Parisian flair that they discovered within the layers of the home's design."

The Shade Store offers free swatches; prices vary depending on your window treatment type, with roman shades starting at $615, custom drapes starting at $690, and cornices starting at $585. Browse through some of our fave new designs from the collection below and see the full suite here.

The Shade Store x Novogratz Feather Palm (Golden Mustard)

The Shade Store x Novogratz Painted Lips (Red Lips)

The Shade Store x Novogratz Daisy Bloom (Zebra Black)

The Shade Store x Novogratz Zebra Marble (Zebra Black)

