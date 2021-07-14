Behold: Some of the Top-Rated Airbnbs in the U.S.

When you browse spaces on Airbnb, there are probably a few deal-breakers that influence your decision. Or maybe you really want a specific amenity or feature. No matter your priorities, most of us end up taking a close look at the ratings and reviews to see what previous guests' experiences were like before we officially book anything.

Airbnb stays are rated in a number of categories, so you get a more complete picture of what the space is like. In this spirit, the company recently revealed a look at the top hosts in the U.S. To compile the list, the company looked at hosts with a 100% five-star rating in the cleanliness, check-in, and communication fields. The host also needed to have at least 100 ratings.

And while this data focuses on the people who offer these listings, they're clearly an indication of the spaces you should consider for your next trip. There are some really impressive numbers included as part of the list. For example, this cottage in North Carolina meets the 100% five-star reviews requirement ​and​ has 530 reviews — "the most of any Host in the U.S.," according to Airbnb.

This guest studio in California has actually kept its glowing reviews going strong since 2012, a record on the site. If you're a history buff, this Utah cabin is reported to be one of the final spots that Dean Martin spent time in. Looking for a quieter environment? Airbnb found that 18 of these hosts are in locations "with populations of less than 10,000."

The right host can totally make the experience of a listing that much more special, so we're certainly bookmarking these finds. You can see the full list here.