Alicia Keys Teamed Up With Amazon Home and We Are Obsessed

Just when we thought we couldn't fangirl over Alicia Keys anymore than we already do, she blesses us with her keen eye for design.

Take an exclusive look into Alicia's hand-picked favorites with the launch of her Amazon Storefront: Alicia Keys' Home Must-Haves. From furniture and accessories to her most beloved wellness products, easily shop both household brands and handmade pieces by independent artisans.

In addition to curating her storefront, the music and style icon completely transformed the home of a special education teacher as part of Amazon's Hometown Heroes program. Check out the beautiful makeover and shop it all room by room here.

Scroll down to see some of the artist's picks that have us seriously drooling.