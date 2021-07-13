Let's say you've done unique Airbnb stays before. You've slept in a treehouse, an airstream, a cabin. But what about booking a space that's near 80 ​volcanoes​?

Advertisement

Airbnb's latest unique stay is just that. You can book a night at a mini home with a front-row seat to the Chaîne des Puys Volcanoes in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France. The company has teamed up with mineral water brand Volvic, and it's all hosted by athlete Kilian Jornet Burgada (who has completed feats like climbing Mount Everest, NBD).

The space itself is also drool-worthy: It's a "mini home concept blending indoor and outdoor space through glass offering panoramic views" called the LUMIPOD. Your bed basically faces a gorgeous natural landscape, so you can truly disconnect.

When you arrive, you'll get a virtual hello from Jornet, a guided tour, and dinner by Michelin star chef Adrien Descouls. You'll also enjoy a yoga session, volcanic hike, and hot air balloon ride. Talk about adventurous stays.

COVID travel and safety guidelines are still required. The booking is first-come, first-serve style so you'll have to set an alarm for July 19 at 9 a.m CEST.

We're curious to see what's next in the category of "unexpected Airbnb stays" in 2021.