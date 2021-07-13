Brightland's New Vinegar Captures the Essence of the Omakase Berry

Instagram's favorite olive oil and vinegar brand, Brightland, has a brand new, fruity release. In collaboration with Oishii — the largest indoor vertical strawberry farm — Brightland is now offering a strawberry vinegar called LUSH.
This new vinegar — Brightland's first created with another company — was designed to encompass the sweetness and distinct scent of Oishii's Omakase Berry. It can be paired with cocktails, soft cheeses, salads, chocolate desserts, and fruit for a delightful summertime treat.
"In the tradition of Omakase — or 'I'll leave it up to you' in Japanese — Oishii has welcomed Brightland to interpret and pay homage to the Omakase Berry in a completely unique way," says Hiroki Koga, CEO and co-founder of Oishii, in a press release. "[LUSH] was born out of our shared values and dedication to deliver superior, clean, and nutrient-rich products."
For $25, a limited collection of 200 mL recyclable LUSH bottles are available for purchase on the Brightland website.
We can't wait to try this new take on both vinegar and strawberries.
