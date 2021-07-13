This Kitchen Flooring Trend Is Taking Off on Instagram

Struggling to become a home inspo Instagram influencer? Don't worry, Wren Kitchens will have you gaining followers in no time.

The British kitchen manufacturer and retailer has analyzed the most popular features in Instagram-famous kitchens based on hashtags, and you'd be surprised at what is winning over decor-loving 'grammers.

If you really want to dazzle your audience, one of the key features to include in your kitchen is a wooden herringbone floor. According to Wren's research, searches for "herringbone floor" have gone up 160% over the past year, with 86,000 Instagrams featuring the hashtag "#herringbonefloor." As for the wood element, "#woodflooring" has been used 296,000 times on the social media platform.

If you're looking to hop on the trend, combine the two to create a rustic-meets-modern look that's sure to impress — both on Instagram feeds and IRL.

According to Wren's research, a few other features that are currently trending are farmhouse cabinets, granite countertops, a white color scheme, and a galley-style layout. Here's to planning a dream remodel.