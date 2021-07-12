This Robotic Vacuum Is Basically a Self-Driving Gadget

While we spent more time at home, it became clear that our appliances and gadgets were now playing major roles in our day-to-day routines. Think about it: Many of us spent way more time making our own coffee or cooking up elaborate meals instead of going out. And the more hours we logged at home the more we cleaned, too.

Thankfully, there's plenty of advanced technology out there to make this process easier. In that vein, Samsung has officially released its Jet Bot AI+ vacuum which uses the same tech as self-driving cars.

"The world's first robot vacuum to be powered by an Intel AI® solution and equipped with an active stereo-type 3D sensor, the Jet Bot can 'think' and make decisions on its own," the company explained in a press release. "It gauges the layout of your living space to drive more efficiently throughout your home and navigate around objects — including your pets — with no need for manual supervision."

Advertisement

As opposed to a gadget like the Roomba, the Jet Bot AI+ appears to actually go ​around​ objects that are in the way, rather than bumping into them and then moving along. The vacuum's LiDAR sensors are a form of tech that has been used in self-driving cars. The vacuum also takes stock of your space as it cleans.

"As it's cleaning, the Jet Bot can identify the type of surface and the level of dust it encounters, then automatically adjust its suction power to clean thoroughly," the release details.

When the job is all done, the vacuum's little robot voice says "returning to the station," as it automatically docks itself into the proper place.

And, if you want to keep an eye on things while you're gone, the gadget can do that, too. You can just turn on the camera and see the vacuum's route as if you're looking through its eyes.

Cleaning in the future looks a lot less stressful. But it'll be an investment; the Jet Bot AI+ currently retails at $1,299. Maybe a good gift registry pick?