Padma Lakshmi's New Etsy Edit Is Colorful and Earthy

TV host and author Padma Lakshmi has made her love of food clear on all the seasons of Top Chef as well as her latest show, Taste the Nation. But when it comes to dining with family and friends, it's not just about what we eat — it's how we set the table, too. That's what Lakshmi highlights in her latest venture: a collaboration with Etsy on an exclusive entertaining collection.
The Etsy Edit includes everything you need to create a beautiful tablescape for your next (safely) hosted event. "When I'm entertaining, I want every piece on the table to be just as meaningful and impactful as the food, company, and conversation itself," Lakshmi said in a statement.
Check out a few of the picks that caught our eye below and see the full edit here.
