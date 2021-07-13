The Citizenry's Annual Sample Sale Is Finally Here (But Not for Long)

If you've been planning a home decor overhaul for months but haven't found the right piece or sale to warrant it, today's your day (and sale) to pull the trigger and update your space.

Advertisement

Starting today, July 13, through Thursday, July 15, sustainable home brand The Citizenry will be having its annual sample sale. This beloved sample sale includes everything from one-of-a-kind samples and staples that have been discontinued (so you'll want to stock up on them) to lightly loved pieces all at up to 45% off. Find the rug, centerpiece, blanket, furniture, or throw pillow of your dreams for a fraction of the typical cost.

Love a deal but not familiar with The Citizenry? Here's the lowdown: The Citizenry is a sustainable home decor brand that travels the world to find and develop the best pieces for its shop. Partnering with artists from around the globe, the brand brings together modernism and worldliness. And, because it partners with the artists directly and there is no middleman, you're always getting the best prices for the unique pieces.

This sale is only open to email subscribers, but luckily, it's incredibly easy to become one. Want to shop this exclusive sale? Head over to The Citizenry's website and register with your email here. Just like that, you'll have access to a huge selection of unbeatable deals on stunning pieces.

Ready to shop the sale? It's two days only and it's known to sell out, so pull up your Pinterest home-inspiration boards and get ready to shop!