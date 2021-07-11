The New Flavors Oreo Is Releasing for the Rest of Summer 2021

You know it's going to be a good day/week/month when Oreo releases a new flavor. The brand, after all, is known for its wide range of interesting (and sometimes questionable) cookie flavors. So much so that Oreo has become a cult-favorite.

During a recent press conference, Oreo HQ announced its newest flavor: Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies. According to TODAY Food, the new treat will feature layers of caramel and brownie-flavored creme sandwiched between the classic chocolate Oreo cookies. The cookies will even have a dusting of salt to top things off. In other words, it's a dream come true.

The good news? Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie cookies are slated to drop this month. The bad news? In true Oreo fashion, the flavor will be limited-edition, so you might want to stock up.

But wait — there's more. According to TODAY Food, Oreo will be dropping an apple cider donut flavor in August. The fall-inspired cookie will feature Golden Oreos (another classic) stuffed with an apple cider-flavored creme. Clearly, Oreo is wasting no time getting into the autumnal spirit, and we're here for it.

BRB, getting our glasses of milk ready.

What other Oreo flavors are currently available?

In addition to the classic cookie flavors, Oreo is currently offering quite the selection. According to the Oreo website, other flavors you can get right now include:

S'mores

Brookie-O (Oreos, brownies, and cookie dough!)

Chocolate hazelnut

Java chip

Mint

Birthday cake

Chocolate peanut butter pie

Chocolate

Dark chocolate

Peanut butter

Carrot cake

Chocolate marshmallow

Caramel coconut

Lemon

And don't forget, Oreo also makes fudge-covered cookies, thin cookies, and gluten-free cookies. Yum!

Where can you buy Oreos?

You can purchase Oreos at most grocery stores, convenience stores, and big box retailers like Walmart or Target. The exact selection will likely vary, especially when it comes to limited-edition flavors. If you're on the hunt for a specific kind, check your store's website or call customer service before making the trip. Alternatively, you can buy Oreos on Amazon.