These 10 Summer Nature Destinations Are Trending on Airbnb

All we want to do this summer is spend time in nature. Turns out, we're definitely not alone. According to Airbnb, almost all of the trending destinations on the platform provide access to natural features. In fact, since 2019, wishlists including national parks and state parks have increased by about 490%. With this in mind, Airbnb just revealed the top 10 nature destinations guests are traveling to this summer.

1. The Great Dismal Swamp in Northeastern North Carolina

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge is the largest intact remnant of a habitat that once covered over one million acres. It can also be accessed in southeastern Virginia.

2. Columbia River Gorge in Hood River, Oregon

The Columbia River Gorge is the largest National Scenic Area in America, according to Travel Oregon. There, you can see plenty of waterfalls, wildflowers, and gorgeous landscapes.

3. Seneca Rocks in West Virginia

Located in Pendleton County, West Virginia, the U.S. Forest Service reports that Seneca Rocks rise almost 900 feet above the North Fork River. The formation is also a hotspot for people who love rock climbing.

4. Sarasota Legacy Trail and the Florida Gulf Coast Trail in Sarasota, Florida

The Sarasota County website describes the Legacy Trail as a 10-mile, multi-use trail that passes through different habitats. As for the Florida Gulf Coast Trail, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection states that it spans about 250 miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean.

5. Stringer’s Ridge and the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway in Chattanooga, Tennessee

"Stringers Ridge is a 92-acre urban wilderness park in North Chattanooga overlooking the Tennessee River," reads the Chattanooga government website. As for the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway, it's a trail and boardwalk that runs parallel to Chickamauga Creek.

6. Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in York and Cumberland Counties, Maine

Named after marine biologist Rachel Carson, this wildlife refuge protects estuaries and salt marshes for migratory birds, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

7. Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Salt Lake City, Utah

AllTrails states that the Bonneville Shoreline Trail is 9.1 miles long and features a river view. The best part: It's suitable for hikers of all levels.

8. St. Johns River in Georgetown, Florida

St. Johns River is the longest river in Florida, spanning a whopping 310 miles. This is according to St. Johns Riverkeeper.

9. Camp Verde in Arizona

The Visit Camp Verde website says that Camp Verde is a popular destination thanks to its temperate year-round climate, outdoor recreational offerings, central location, and setting on the banks of the Verde River. Sounds like there's plenty to do here!

10. Spence Mountain in Klamath County, Oregon

Travel Oregon explains that Spence Mountain is a trail system that features views of Upper Klamath Lake and Klamath Falls. Mountain bikers are especially in love with this location.