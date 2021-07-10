The Cult-Favorite Peanut M&M's Have Been Turned Into a Peanut Butter

If you've ever had Peanut M&M's, then you know what love is. The peanuts covered in milk chocolate and a colorful candy shell are truly a treat to behold. If you also feel that way about Peanut M&M's, we have great news.

Mars Inc., the company that owns M&M's, just released a limited-edition crunchy peanut butter made out of Peanut M&M's. We're crying. In addition to ground-up peanuts, the mixture also features chocolate and multicolored candy coating pieces.

Now, for the somewhat bad news. According to Delish, Peanut M&M's Peanut Butter has only been released in the United Kingdom. However, it can be shipped to the U.S. and Canada via Candy Funhouse, which sells a jar of the magical stuff for $12.99. The shipping rate will, of course, vary based on your location and how many jars you order.

We'll be ordering several jars, please and thank you!

What else can you do with Peanut M&M's?

In addition to changing Peanut M&M's into peanut butter, there are many other ways you can transform the candy. You can turn them into Peanut M&M cookies or cookie bars, just like you would with regular M&M's, or you can make an extra special Peanut M&M pie. There is even a recipe for Peanut M&M pretzel bars, which sound like a salty and sweet dream.

If you're really looking for a fun project, you could even try making your very own Peanut M&M's at home. According to Minimalist Baker, it will only require six ingredients and 43 minutes of your time. Plus, this particular recipe is both gluten-free and vegan — perfect for a party!

While we wait for our Peanut M&M Peanut Butter to arrive, you better believe we'll be baking up a storm. We think we'll start with the Peanut M&M cookies. Yum!