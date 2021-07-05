Le Creuset's New Color Is a Perfect Summer 2021 Memento

If you've been looking for a unique way to commemorate Summer 2021, you're going to want to see Le Creuset's newest color. Called Cayenne, this shade features a red-hot gradient that will make you want to turn up the heat in the kitchen.

"A simmering spicy hue, so rich, so warm. It creates visual flavor wherever it goes," writes the brand, describing the color in its press release. Le Creuset adds that Cayenne also pairs perfectly with its orange-red hue called Flame and with the dark red Cerise. Or, to add a pop of color to your kitchen, simply use Cayenne on its own.

Cayenne is an available colorway for ten different Le Creuset products, including the Round Dutch Oven ($370+), Signature Skillet ($190), and Heritage Rectangular Casserole ($120). All will be available on the Le Creuset website and in Le Creuset Signature stores.

Who's ready for a summer feast?