This Automatic Lens Cleaner Is for Glasses That Are Forever Dirty

There are few things more confusing than experiencing blurriness while wearing glasses — only to realize that there's actually food grease or fingerprints on the lens. Ah, the beauty of wearing eyeglasses. Sound familiar? If so, you'll want to check out LensHD, an automatic hands-free lens cleaner available on Kickstarter.

Advertisement

Essentially, the device is a rectangular box that opens up, revealing a slot for your glasses. When you close the lid, each lens is sandwiched between two rotating cleaning wheels. The wheels are covered with soft microfiber-wrapped sponges, which apply pressure to the lens without leaving scratches or streaks. The cleaning wheels are also positioned off-center, ensuring the sponges reach every edge of the lens.

For extra cleaning power, you can spray a liquid glasses cleaner on the lens before using the device. This is especially helpful for removing hairspray from glasses, along with other forms of gunk and grime. As for cleaning the actual gadget? Simply remove and wash the wheels and sponges to keep things sanitary.

All that said, if cleaning your eyeglasses feels like a chore, LensHD might suit your needs. The same goes if you have pain or mobility issues in your hands, as the device will do the work for you.

For at least $79, you can get early access to LensHD, which is estimated to ship in November 2021. Click here for more information.

Other ways to clean glasses:

If a lens cleaning contraption isn't quite within your budget, don't worry. Here are a few common methods for cleaning eyeglasses:

Spray the lens with a store-bought cleaning solution and wipe with a microfiber cloth.

Make a DIY eyeglasses cleaner by combining alcohol and water at a 3:1 ratio, plus one or two drops of dish soap, in a spray bottle.

Combine warm water and a few drops of dish soap in a bowl, submerge your glasses, then dry with a microfiber cloth.

Use store-bought eyeglass cleaner wipes. These are less eco-friendly, but might be useful if you're traveling.

For cleaning the nose piece, use a bit of mild soap and a toothbrush. More detailed instructions can be found here.

Advertisement

For best results, clean your glasses regularly, especially after sweating or getting dirt on them.

How to keep your glasses in great condition:

Aside from actually cleaning your glasses, certain habits will keep your specs in good shape:

Store your eyeglasses in a case when you're not using them.

Use a hard-shell case, if possible, to protect your glasses from breaking.

Avoid using saliva to clean your glasses, as this can add bacteria.

If it's in your budget, consider getting your eyeglasses professionally cleaned by an eyeglass retailer.

It's worth noting that eyeglasses can be made with many different types of frame materials and lens coatings. For tips on how to take care of your exact pair of glasses, talk to your eye doctor or eyeglasses retailer. Your peepers will thank you!