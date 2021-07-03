This Meat Thermometer Has a Built-in Cheat Sheet for Painless Cooking

Advertisement

However, this isn't your average cheat sheet on a laminated piece of paper or magnetic board. Instead, it comes built in on an instant-read thermometer, so you don't even have to look away from what you're cooking.

On Amazon, for $15.99, the Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer features the ideal temperatures for beef, poultry, ground meat, lamb, veal, pork, and fish. Yet, the item description adds that you can also use this thermometer for deep drying, candy making, grilling, baking, and more.

In addition to being waterproof, the Kizen thermometer acomes in three colors and has an LCD screen that makes for an easy-to-read temperature. Plus, thanks to its design, the product can easily be hung up somewhere or put on your refrigerator or metal stove, since it contains a magnet.

"We were very happy with the Kizen meat thermometer," reads one Amazon review. "We used it to cook a 16-pound prime rib on Christmas and it was perfect! Customer service has been outstanding. I received a follow-up email with a compilation of suggestions for most effective use and another reminding me that the product is under warranty should we have any issues. We are very satisfied and would recommend both product and seller!"

Another customer states that this is "the best food thermometer [they] have ever owned." They add that it's their secret for ensuring that their meat isn't over-cooked.

Essentially, this thermometer is a kitchen essential, especially if you're planning a holiday cookout or BBQ with a crowd.