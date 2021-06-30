Betsey Johnson's Maximalist Trailer Park Home Is Serious Eye Candy

Calling all lovers of pink decor, wallpaper, maximalism, and, well, bold design in general. Designer Betsey Johnson recently welcomed ​T: The New York Times Style Magazine​ into her "little pink dollhouse." It's a 2,300 square-foot home in a trailer park located in Malibu that shows off her style and sense of whimsy.

For starters, there's plenty of wallpaper adorning the rooms. You'll also see chandeliers, bright furniture, Pop Art pieces, vintage gems, and more. The space includes a sewing room, space for her granddaughters, and an outdoor space with a gorgeous natural view.

Plus, it's close to Zuma Beach. According to the magazine, Johnson's preferred method of transportation is a golf cart.

What more could we expect? Here's to living out your full maximalist decor dreams.