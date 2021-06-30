These Internet Famous Finds Are Perfect for Summer (and on Sale This Weekend)

By Katie Maguire June 30, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you, like us, are one of the millions of people who can't enough of Tiktok, listen up. This weekend is the best time to treat yourself to one of the many viral products that the social media app has highlighted. In honor of Independence Day, many merchants are having massive sales (more on that here) and are including some of the internet's most beloved items. From touchscreen toasters to mini waffle makers, here are the best viral summer products on sale this weekend.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $17.99 $15.30

Vinmen Sunset Projection Lamp, $26.99 $24.99

Chivenido Travel Dispenser Bottle Sets, $19.99 $16.99

Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper, $19.99 $15.12

Starfrit Rotato Express 2.0, $34.99 $25.99

Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed Stainless Touchscreen Toaster, $400 $299.95

Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Cube Trays, $9.99 $8.99

MalsiPree Dog Water Bottle, $22.99 $17.99

