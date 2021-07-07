Here's How to Watch the 2021 Tokyo Olympics From Home

There are very few things that seem to unite the world more than the Olympic Games. And after the grueling year and a half we've all endured together, this has never been truer.

Well, the time has finally come. After a year of anxiously waiting, Tokyo will be hosting the 2021 Summer Olympics from July 23 through August 8 — and we want to ensure you know exactly how to gain easy access to the coverage.

In the age of streaming nearly everything, NBC has blessed us with the ability to watch this year's games on its streaming service Peacock. And the best part? A ton of it can be watched for the price of free!

Sign up here for FREE to watch live competitions, like gymnastics and track & field, plus replays of tons of other events. And if you're looking for even more coverage, there's a premium package for $4.99 per month (with the option to cancel at any time). This not only includes events like basketball, but also footage from previous games that has never before been accessible.

Check out this super-easy guide to see which events are streamable and when.

Happy Olympics!

